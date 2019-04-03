Delhi Hospital Alleges Patient's Family Slapped Doctor

Sources said the patient was being treated after being diagnosed with bleeding in brain(Representational)

Delhi's RML Hospital on Tuesday filed a police complaint after the family of a patient allegedly manhandled a woman doctor there.

Sources said the patient was being treated after being diagnosed with bleeding in brain. Following an argument over medical examination, which were taking time, one of the patient's relatives allegedly slapped the doctor.

"In the past six months, this is the fourth incident at the RML Hospital wherein a doctor has been assaulted," a senior doctor said, adding that the administration has lodged a complaint in this regard.

