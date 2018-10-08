13-Year-Old Boy Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi, Say Police

Police are trying to trace the driver who has been on the run, an official said. (Representational)

In a suspected hit-and-run case, a 13-year-old boy died on Sunday after allegedly being hit by a speeding car in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday near Rohtak road when the boy, Amit was going with his mother, they said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident on the same day, police said.

The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police identified the vehicle and seized it, he said.

Police are trying to trace the driver who has been on the run, he added.