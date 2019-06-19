High Court To Hear Plea Over Delhi Cops' Assault On Driver, His Son

The Delhi Police has submitted a detailed report to the Union Home Ministry on the incident. (File)

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a Public interest litigation (PIL) over alleged police assault of an auto-rickshaw driver and his son in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

The issue was mentioned before a bench of justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri which said it will hear the matter on today at 2:15 pm.

Petitioners, referring to news reports, said that the auto-rickshaw driver and his son were brutally assaulted by the police and sought calling of records, including medical reports, of the case.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted a detailed report to the Union Home Ministry on the incident.

On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the driver, and the policemen went viral on social media. In one of the purported videos, the driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the driver and his son with batons. The police said the altercation took place after the driver's vehicle collided with a police van. Eight police personnel were injured in the scuffle, the police said.