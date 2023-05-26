Delhi High Court Starts E-Sewa Kendra, Makes Hybrid Services Available

The Delhi High Court has started hybrid e-Sewa Kendra on all working days. (File)

The Delhi High Court has started hybrid e-Sewa Kendra on all working days enabling litigants, lawyers and the general public to seek information about their cases and other services from anywhere.

A high court official said as per the guidelines of e-committee of Supreme Court, the e-Sewa Kendra was established at Delhi High Court on December 13, 2021 and it has made available the services in hybrid mode.

“The litigants, advocates and public at large can interact with the e-Sewa Kendra through video conferencing from the comfort of their homes and offices to seek information regarding their cases and other services. Free of cost digitisation services have also been started at e-Sewa Kendra for the benefit of advocates and litigants who can avail the facility for e-filing,” the official said.

The e-Sewa Kendra provides information about cause lists, case status details, related inquiries, video conference court hearing, traffic challans on virtual traffic courts in Delhi and free Legal aid services.

It also provides assistance in e-filing, downloading eCourts Services and the Delhi High Court Mobile Applications, purchase of e-stamp papers/e-payments, online booking of e-mulakat appointments in Delhi prisons and other digital facilities available in the court, the official said.

