Delhi High Court Says No To Any Construction At City's Sainik Farms

Refusing to grant any interim permission for construction or repair work in the Sainik Farms, the Delhi High court on Monday said that it would hear the matter related to the regularisation of the Sainik Farms finally.

Though the court disposed of an application moved by Kunawar Dhwaj Prasad Singh with the liberty to move to civil court.

He wanted to be heard as a party in the matter of Sainik Farms. He had also claimed that he is the heir of the ruler of the United Province of Agra and has rights over the land where the colony is situated.

The bench headed by the Chief justice had termed the application and asked the applicant to first prove his claim over the land. The bench had said, "You are not the owner, you are claiming to be the owner."

The High Court on Monday listed the plea by Ramesh Dugar, convener of the area development committee of Sainik Farms.

Earlier, while hearing the matter, the predecessor bench of Acting Chief justice Vipin Sanghi, had expressed its displeasure with the non-regularisation of Sainik Farms in south Delhi

The Delhi high court in May this year questioned the Union government why it is not formulating a policy to regularise the Sainik Farms?"

The bench had noted that some of the structures there need urgent repairs and may collapse at anytime.

While hearing the plea by Ramesh Dugar, it had asked the government whether it would take responsibility for a house that collapsed in need of repair.

The Centre, in its affidavit, had said the government has taken a conscious decision to not get into the regularisation of illegal colonies which are categorised as affluent.

It had said the government is presently focusing on the redevelopment of 1,797 unauthorised colonies.

ASG Aishwarya Bhati had apprised the court that the constructions raised in the affluent colonies are protected by law up to December 31, 2023.

