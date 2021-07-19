Delhi High Court Grants Interim Protection To Runaway Interfaith Couple From UP

The Delhi High Court will hear the matter next on July 27

The Delhi High Court today granted interim protection to an interfaith couple from Uttar Pradesh who wants to get married and register under the Special Marriage Act in the national capital.

Justice Mukta Gupta extended protection through the local police station and sought the Delhi Police's response to the plea.

The couple, represented by Advocate Utkarsh Singh, decided to run away from home to solemnise a civil marriage in Delhi after they faced opposition from their families.

The couple argued that they have the right to live and marry on their own accord which has now been curtailed.

In their plea, the couple stated that they were scared of groups and individuals who are against their inter-religious marriage in their native place in Uttar Pradesh and that there is a threat to their life.

Earlier this month, the couple approached the Delhi Police seeking the grant of a safe house. When they were turned down, the couple moved the high court.

The matter will be heard next on July 27.