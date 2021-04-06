High Court Allows Woman To Abort Over 24-Week Pregnancy Due To Abnormal Foetus

The woman had moved the court in the last week of March seeking to terminate her pregnancy

The Delhi High Court today permitted a woman to abort her more than 24 week pregnancy in view of a medical board's report that the foetus suffers from substantial abnormalities.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted while passing the order that the medical report also stated that there was a risk to the woman during the pregnancy termination procedure as she was a cardiac patient and was being administered blood thinners.

Justice Singh, before granting the permission, also spoke to the woman's husband to find out whether he understood the risks associated with the procedure.

Subsequently, the court allowed the woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy.

The woman had moved the court in the last week of March seeking to terminate her pregnancy as the foetus was found to be suffering from facial haemorrhage and hydrocephalus during her medical examination.

The court had, thereafter, appointed a medical board comprising doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences to examine her and give a report on the advisability of the abortion.

The board, in its report, said the procedure posed a risk to the mother as she was a cardiac patient, but recommended termination of the pregnancy as the foetus suffered from substantial abnormalities.



