Delhi Halts Construction As Air Quality Likely To Worsen Tomorrow

The air quality index (AQI) peaked at 415 in the Delhi's Anand Viharon Monday.

Delhi has suspended most construction and demolition activities as air quality in the capital is set to worsen from Tuesday because of calmer winds and other meteorological conditions, a minister said.

Delhi, the world's most polluted capital, turns nearly unbreathable every winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from the burning of crop residues in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab ahead of the new crop season.

The air quality index (AQI) peaked at 415 in the Delhi's Anand Vihar on Monday - more than eight times the "good" level, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. A reading of above 400 is considered "severe" that can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

"Experts are predicting that wind speed will fall from Nov. 1 and its direction will change," environment minister, Gopal Rai, said in a news conference on Sunday. "Based on that, it is being predicted that the AQI would go beyond 400 into the severe category."

Mr Rai did not say when the restrictions could be lifted. Mr Rai said 586 teams had been formed to monitor construction works and that exemptions would be given to hospitals, railways, airports and other such public activities.

He said 521 machines would sprinkle water across the city to settle dust while nearly 233 anti-smog guns would be deployed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)