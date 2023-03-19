Woman's Body Parts, Including Head, Found In Bag Near Delhi Metro Site

The mutilated body of a woman was found in a plastic bag near a Rapid Metro construction site in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan.

Police received the information on Saturday afternoon, and found parts of a woman's body, including her skull in a white plastic bag.

The police received information about the discovery of body parts near the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, adjoining the flyover of a Rapid Metro construction site, around noon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Police have sent the parts to AIIMS Trauma Centre and are trying to ascertain the identity of the victim.

The forensics team has investigated the spot where the parts were found. Police say that a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Last year, Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old, Aaftab Poonawala for allegedly murdering his partner, and then dumping her body parts across the city.

Aaftab allegedly chopped Shraddha Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city over several days.