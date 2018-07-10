Delhi Government Aims To Boost Water Supply By 50 Per Cent In 5 Years

Arvind Kejriwal inspected the Coronation sewage treatment plant in north Delhi's Burari

The Delhi government is rolling out several projects to increase water availability in the city by 15 to 20 per cent in the next two years, and 50 per cent in five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.



The chief minister, who inspected the Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in north Delhi's Burari, said such projects would put an end to the city's water woes.



"Rolling out several projects to increase water availability by 15-20% in next 2 years and 50% in the next 5 years. Hopefully, no water problem in Delhi after that," Mr Kejriwal said on Twitter.



"Till then, as projects start, water problem would keep decreasing (No increase in water availability for several yrs before our govt)," he said.



