Delhi Gets 25 New Buses Equipped With CCTV Cameras, Panic Buttons

The vehicles will add to the fleet of 1,679 buses under the cluster scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off the first batch of 25 new buses of the 1,000 standard floor ones to be procured in a phases by the Delhi government.

The Chief Minister said that in next seven to eight months, 3,000 new buses, including 1,000 e-buses, will be rolled out in the city.

"In the last seven-eight years, no new buses were added to the public transport system. But, in the coming seven-eight months, 3,000 new buses will be delivered," Mr Kejriwal said at the inauguration ceremony.

The 25 new buses are equipped with hydraulic lifts for differently-abled commuters, besides CCTV cameras, GPS, and panic buttons.

The second batch of 125 standard floor buses will be rolled out in September, Mr Kejriwal said. The entire fleet of 1,000 buses will be delivered by January next year.

The vehicles will add to the fleet of 1,679 buses under the cluster scheme of Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

Roll out of first batch of 385 e-buses is expected in February 2020. The remaining 615 e buses will be procured in next phases, a government official said.

The tenders for 1000 low floor air conditioned buses for Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have been floated, he said.

The government is also moving to introduce 1,000 low floor air conditioned buses under the cluster scheme. The contract of 650 Low Floor buses has already been awarded by the transport department and delivery will start from January 2020, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.