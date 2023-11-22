Delhi Gang's Shooter Fires At Cops When Asked To Surrender, Arrested

A bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a policeman, an officer added. (File)

The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged sharpshooter of the Neetu Dhaboda gang following a brief shootout in Rohini, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Karan Gogia (27), a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, was overpowered by members of a crime branch team after he opened fire at them on Tuesday, the officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said a trap was laid for the accused based on information that a sharpshooter of the Neetu Dhaboda gang and some other gang members would come near the helipad area of Rohini.

Police intercepted a man riding a motorcycle, but he tried to escape when signalled to stop, Mr Yadav said.

"Gogia's bike suddenly slipped and he fell on the road. He was asked to surrender, but he opened fire... He was overpowered by the team when he was reloading his weapon," he said.

The accused was wanted in cases of murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and theft in Haryana, Delhi and Bihar, police said.

"There are a total of five cases in which he was previously involved. We have recovered a pistol, two round of bullets and one stolen motorcycle," the officer said.

