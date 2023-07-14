Delhi Flood Live Updates: Yamuna Water Level Starts Receding, Low-Lying Areas Still Flooded

The national capital continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday in several low-lying areas even as the water level of the Yamuna river continue to decrease after breaching the danger mark. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days in the national capital.

Delhi's ITO crossing area, the busiest traffic intersection in the national capital, has been flooded after a drain regulator broke down amid rising water levels in the Yamuna river. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet earlier today confirmed that the breach is the cause of the flooding in the area, and that he has directed officials to seek the help of the Army and disaster relief force to fix it urgently.

Meanwhile, relief work continued at a brisk pace in the flood-marooned areas of Punjab and Haryana, where the rain fury has left normal life paralysed in worst-hit parts. Authorities in the two states have stepped up relief operations as the weather has improved over the past three days. Overall, 14 districts have been affected in Punjab and seven in Haryana.

Here are the updates on rain situation in Delhi:

Jul 14, 2023 10:50 (IST) #WATCH | Flood situation in Delhi: Heavy rainfall & increase in Yamuna river's water level triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; Drone visuals from Red Fort area. pic.twitter.com/qUWgPtr6M5 - ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Jul 14, 2023 10:22 (IST) "Call Army...": Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi's Busiest Intersection Is Flooded

Jul 14, 2023 10:21 (IST) PM Calls Amit Shah From France, Enquires About Delhi's Flood-Like Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France, called Union Home Minister Amit Shah to enquire about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, sources said. During their telephonic conversation, Mr Shah briefed PM Modi about the situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours, they said.

Jul 14, 2023 10:13 (IST) Delhi rain live updates: Arvind Kejriwal says he will visit ITO to access situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today that he will visit ITO at 11 am to access flooding situation there. "This breach is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently," he had tweeted earlier.

Jul 14, 2023 10:10 (IST) Whole night, our teams worked to fix the damage at regulator of drain no 12 near WHO building.



Still, the water of Yamuna is entering the city through this breach. The Govt has directed Chief Secretary to take it up on highest priority. - Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 14, 2023

Jul 14, 2023 10:09 (IST) Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

Relief work continued at a brisk pace in the flood-maroone areas of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, where the rain fury has left normal life paralysed in worst-hit parts. Authorities in the two states have stepped up relief operations as the weather has improved over the past three days. Overall, 14 districts have been affected in Punjab and seven in Haryana.

Jul 14, 2023 10:05 (IST) NDTV Ground Report: Rajghat Submerged, Flood-Like Situation In Parts Of Delhi@Priyanshi50 reports pic.twitter.com/n6BfFw0qnV - NDTV (@ndtv) July 14, 2023