'Hope You Become PM': Elderly Woman's Blessing To Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal escorts the elderly woman off stage

An elderly woman walks shakily on stage with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and showers praises on the Aam Aadmi Party chief, in a video that he shared on Twitter today.

Saying that she has always wanted to meet Arvind Kejriwal and give him her blessings, the woman tells a cheering crowd that she hopes the Delhi Chief Minister becomes the Prime Minister. The encounter between the two took place at Mr Kejirwal's second Town Hall meeting in poll-bound Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal is all smiles as the elderly woman says that she hopes everyone gets a son like him who has done "very good deeds".

She ends it with "Kejriwal zindabad" while the Chief Minister bows down to touch her feet.

After clicking a photograph with the AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal escorts her off the stage amid chants of "Acche Beetein paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal" which is the slogan for the party for the upcoming Delhi elections.

The video had over 8,000 likes on Twitter which the Chief Minister captioned in Hindi, "Got blessings from an elderly woman today." Watch the video here:

Delhi polls are likely to be held by January end or early February next year.

Mr Kejriwal said ensuring a clean Delhi would be his main focus in the next five years if he comes back to power.

The Aam Aadmi Party will release its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly poll between January 15 and 20, Arvind Kejriwal announced today.