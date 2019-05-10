Delhi Metro Services To Begin Early For Staff On Election Duty On May 12

Trains from Dwaraka Sector 21 towards Vaishali will begin operations at 4.30 am on polling day.

As Delhi preps for the polls on May 12, the city's metro announced that train services on all lines will begin at 4 am, an hour and half ahead of its normal run-time so that staff on election duty can avail the facility, according to a press release.

"Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after that, metro trains will run as per normal Sunday schedule though the day," the press release read.

In addition, trains from Dwaraka Sector 21 towards Vaishali will begin operations at 4.30 am.

Voting for seven Lok Sabha constituencies - Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi (SC), South Delhi and West Delhi - will be held on May 12. Polling for the sixth phase will begin at 7 am across the city at over 13,000 polling booths across the city.

Over 1 crore people are eligible to caste their vote this election and will chose the fate of over 150 candidates across 7 constituencies.



