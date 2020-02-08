Delhi Records 7 Degree Celsius On Polling Day, 3 Notches Below Normal

Voters arrive at polling stations at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. (ANI)

The minimum temperature in the city on Saturday settled at 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal. Shallow fog blanketed some parts of the national capital, leading to 'very poor' air quality.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, a Met official said. The air quality index (AQI) at 8.37 am in Delhi was recorded at 290, Faridabad 285, Ghaziabad 313, Greater Noida 304, Gurgaon 250 and Noida was 267. An AQI between 201-300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for the day.