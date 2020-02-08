Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal 'Hopeful' Of Third Term As Son Votes For First Time

Delhi elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal along with his family voted in Civil Lines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among the early voters to cast vote as polling began for the 70 assembly seats today. Mr Kejriwal voted along with his family members, including his son - a first-time voter, at a polling booth in the Civil Lines area.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who is contesting for a third term from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, said he is hopeful that the people of Delhi will vote based on the work done by his government.

"Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," Mr Kejriwal tweeted, sharing photo of his family members after casting vote.

His son, Pulkit, said he felt good after casting voting, news agency PTI reported. Asked if his father will be the CM again, Pulkit said whoever people choose will become the chief minister of Delhi.

Mr Kejriwal has been posting a series of tweets appealing the electorates, especially women, to vote in large numbers.

"Must go to vote. Special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of country as well as Delhi.

"All women must vote and also take men of your family for it. You also must discuss with men who they should vote for," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Women's turnout could be the make-or-break factor in deciding which party wins these elections. In the 2015 polls, in the top 20 constituencies with the highest turnout of women, the AAP won much more decisively than in the constituencies which had the lowest turnout of women. In the seats with a high turnout of women voters, the AAP's margin of victory was 5 per cent higher than in the seats where women's turnout was low.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP won 54.3 per cent of the vote share as it went on to win 67 seats, while the BJP got 32 per cent and the Congress managed just 9.6 per cent.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

