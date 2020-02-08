On Voting Day, Arvind Kejriwal's 'Special Appeal' To Women In Delhi

Delhi Assembly Elections Voting: Arvind Kejriwal urged women to cast their votes.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister, tweeted this morning asking women to come out in large numbers and vote in the assembly election today.

"Definitely go and vote. A special appeal to all women, just as you take up the responsibility of the home, the responsibility of the nation and Delhi is with you. All of you women must go to vote and take the men in your families along with you. Discuss with men who it is who it right to vote for," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi shortly before 8 am when the polling began.

Over 1.47 crore voters face the choice of re-electing Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or replacing it with the BJP or the Congress. The polling marks the end of a bitter face-off that saw exceptionally coarse language and communally-charged attacks.

The BJP, which won only three seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015, is looking to unseat the AAP in the national capital. The BJP has run its campaign on the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

Tight security arrangements are in place across the national capital with extra vigil in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is going on, and other sensitive areas.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before being decimated by the AAP, has led a relatively lacklustre campaign. The party's top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have barely campaigned for its candidates.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 54.3 per cent of the vote, while the BJP got 32 per cent and the Congress managed just 9.6 per cent. While the AAP won 67 seats in 2015, since then the party has conceded one seat to the BJP in a bypoll and six of its lawmakers have been disqualified over joining other parties.