Dust Storm With 40 kmph Speed Hits Delhi After Heat Wave

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi Dust Storm: A thunderstorm hit Delhi with speed of 40 kmph (File Photo) New Delhi: A dust storm hit Delhi-NCR tonight, bringing some relief from the sultry weather. A few flights were diverted due to the dust storm, sources at the IGI Airport said. The dust storm hit Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad.



According to the Safdarjung Observatory, a dust storm with a wind speed of up to 40 kmph hit the national capital.



It brought the maximum temperature down from 42 degrees Celsius at 8:30 pm to 35 degree Celsius at 9 pm.



The weather department forecast another dust storm in the city tomorrow.



According to airport sources, the dust storm caused diversion of three flights, including a Delhi-bound Indigo flight from Chennai, which was re-routed to Lucknow.



Airlines such as Jet Airways and Vistara took to Twitter to announce delays in arrivals and departures due to air-traffic congestion in Delhi due to the adverse weather.



