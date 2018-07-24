Delhi Duo Who Posed As Ex-Army Officers And Cheated 200, Arrested

The duo allegedly cheated around 150-200 people in Naraina village (Representational)

Two men were arrested for allegedly posing as retired army officers and cheating around 200 people in the national capital, police said today.



The accused identified as Balkishan Kushwaha, 58 and his son Rajendra Singh, 32, are residents of Noida, they added.



With their arrest, the police claimed to have solved four cases of cheating.



The accused along with one Ompal formed a fake firm-'Ex-serviceman success vision' in 2012 and 2013 and used to introduce themselves as retired army officers.



They allegedly cheated around 150-200 people in Naraina village by convincing them to invest in their firm and lured them with bonus and high returns, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Kumar said.



On the complaints filed by the victims, a team was constituted to trace and arrest the accused. The three accused were absconding since 2013. Through intelligence, electronic surveillance and local enquiry, the current address of the accused persons were traced to Sector-61, Noida. Subsequently, the police team conducted raid and the two accused were arrested from their current address, the officer said.



During interrogation, both the accused disclosed their involvement in the case, he said.



Meanwhile, the police are trying to trace the third accused Ompal Singh.