2 Arrested For Making Obscene Videos Of Delhi Men, Extorting Them

The two, identified as Noor Mazhar and Mahender were involved in extorting money (Representational)

Two men were arrested in Delhi for allegedly extorting money from people after making their obscene videos, police said Saturday.

The two, identified as Noor Mazhar, 38 and Mahender, 33, were involved in extorting money from persons belonging to financially well-off families by making their sex videos, officials said.

Mazhar was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 in a case of extortion, they said.

Mazhar along with his associates had lured eight wealthy men into honey-trap with the help of a woman accomplice and extorted money from them after making their videos, PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said.

In one such case, a doctor, who also used to provide services at a charitable hospital was extorted. In October last year, a woman posing as someone from Middle-East visited the charitable healthcare centre with medical problems, he said.

She often used to visit the doctor. One day, she requested him to examine her at her house as she was unable to visit him, he added.

The doctor went to her house, where he was served cold drinks laced with a libido arousing drug after which she lured the doctor to have sex with her. A video was made with the help of secret cameras, the officer said.

Thereafter, Mazhar called up the doctor and said they recorded a video of him having sex.

He demanded Rs 20 lakhs and threatened that if he didn't pay, he would post the video online and also send a copy to his family members, he said.

They used to ask the victims to leave their debit cards at public places and later withdrew money via several transactions from different ATMs, the officer said.

Apart from the doctor, the gang also targeted two property dealers, a hotelier, an architect, a builder, a travel agent, two AC showroom owners and a bakery shop owner of the city, police said.

