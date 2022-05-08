On Camera, 20-Year-Old Delhi Man Beaten With Belts, Sticks By Group, Dies

The video of the incident shows the victim being brutally beaten up by the group with belt and sticks.

A 20-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of men in Delhi's Dabri area. The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Dabri area on April 23 and the victim died from his injuries on April 26, police said.

The video of the incident is circulating on social media where the victim, Krishna, is seen being brutally beaten up by the group with belt and sticks.

Police say that Krishna had a dispute with another man Suraj on Holi. On April 23, Suraj and his companions approached Krishna in Dabri and started beating him. They then took him to Bhagwati Vihar.

Krishna was admitted to the Deendayal Hospital. He was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died on April 26.

The police have arrested five persons and detained four minors.