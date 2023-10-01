2 Killed In Delhi Clash, Cops Argued Over Limits With Blood-Soaked Body On Road

Two groups clashed near Kargil Colony and Samta Vihar Colony of Mukundpur. (file)

Two men died, and two others were seriously injured after fierce fighting in Delhi's outer district on Saturday night, and the police argued for hours over jurisdiction with a dead body lying in a pool of blood on the road.

Two groups clashed near Kargil Colony and Samta Vihar Colony of Mukundpur in outer Delhi over a dispute on phone snatching. The men attacked each other with knives, and bullets were also fired, leading to the deaths.

The injured were sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri for treatment, from where they were referred to a higher centre as their condition worsened.

A man named Azad was stabbed to death, and two others sustained serious injuries. Another man, Himanshu, was shot to death.

Family members of the victims allege that police were informed about the fight but didn't reach the spot in time.

Some men had called Himanshu to a small bridge between Samta Vihar and Kargil Colony. Himanshu reached there along with some friends, and was attacked by men who were already there.

The police then argued over jurisdiction as there are some places between Burari and Bhalswa Dairy police station areas where, due to a border dispute, the police have often been accused of negligence, leading to several incidents of crime.

Cops from the two police stations argued for several hours about whose jurisdiction the spot of the crime fell under, eventually settling that it was Bhalswa Dairy. The body of a young man was lying soaked in blood on the road for hours as the police argued.