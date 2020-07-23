In Posh Delhi Locality, 2 Men On Bike Snatch Gold Chain. Caught On CCTV

Delhi: The incident took place at around 1:26 PM in Delhi's Greater Kailash C Block.

On camera, two men on a motorcycle attacked a couple of women walking down a road in a posh Delhi area to snatch their gold chain on Thursday. Despite their resistance and a brave rescue attempt by a passerby, the men managed to run away with the chain. That the incident took place in broad day light shows the high morale of criminals in the national capital.

The video recorded on a close circuit camera in the area shows two women talking to each other as the motorcycle riders slow down near them. The pillion tries to break away the ornament worn by one of the women, who resist the robbery attempt. As the survivors, try to escape, one of the attackers gets down, intercepting them.

As people at the scene remain moot spectators, a passerby musters courage and try to hit the speeding attackers with his crash helmet, video shows; they, however, managed to flee with the loot.

Both the attackers were wearing helmets.

The incident took place days after a mother fought off two men who tried to kidnap her little daughter in a dramatic incident that was caught on security cameras, on Tuesday. As the woman retrieved her daughter from the bikers, two neighbours showed the presence of mind to force the kidnappers to abandon the motorcycle, which the police have now seized.

The kidnapping was orchestrated by the child's uncle, said the police. The child's father is a successful cloth merchant and his brother wanted to extract a ransom of Rs 35 lakh after having his niece kidnapped.