Delhi Reports 414 Covid Cases, Lowest In Over 2 Months, 60 Deaths

Delhi today reported 414 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest since March 15. The national capital also reported 60 deaths due to the highly contagious virus. The total active Covid cases in Delhi are below 7,000, while the recovery rate and the death rate are 97.81 per cent and 1.72 per cent, respectively. The positivity rate in the city is 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 10. As many as 1,683 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Today's Covid data came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a plan to ramp up medical oxygen capacity to prepare for a possible third wave that could peak at 37,000 cases a day.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 523 cases and 50 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent. The new cases reported today took Delhi's total caseload to 14,28,863, with over 24,000 deaths.