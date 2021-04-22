"My Wife Will Die": Man's Desperate Plea Outside Top Delhi Covid Hospital

The LNJP Hospital is the national capital's biggest hospital for Covid treatment.

Despite repeated assurances from the government on medical oxygen, vaccines and hospital beds, Covid patients and their families have got little relief as cases continue to soar. At Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital today, amid a huge traffic pile-up of ambulances and private vehicles, several patients - seeking urgent medical attention - were seen desperately waiting to get admitted.

Heartbreaking visuals captured the agony of dozens of people as officials said all hospital beds are occupied.

Among those who had to go through the struggle was Ruby Khan, 30. Her husband, Aslam Khan, rode her on a bike after three hospitals refused to admit her. Helpless and tired, Aslam begged to the hospital staff: "My wife will die. Please admit her."

Some people waiting outside said their family members had earlier tested negative for Covid yet they were experiencing breathlessness and oxygen levels had dipped.

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought the centre's assistance, Delhi's desperate oxygen crisis was the subject of a marathon hearing at the High Court on Wednesday.

Asking the government to ensure oxygen for those who need it, the High Court remarked: "Beg, borrow, steal... it's your job."

With India witnessing a frightening surge in Covid cases each day, the Supreme Court today sought a "national plan" on oxygen supply, essential drugs and method of vaccination from the centre. "We want to see the national plan on this issue," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

Delhi has logged 9.3 lakh cases so far; over 24,000 cases were recorded since yesterday.

India has been recording more than 2 lakh infections everyday since April 15. This morning, the country recorded 3.14 lakh fresh infections in the world's biggest-ever daily surge.

Today, Arvind Kejriwal at a televised briefing said: "Centre increased our oxygen quota yesterday. We need more supply but we are thankful. I am very sure that if we fight against Covid together, we will succeed."