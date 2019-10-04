Delhi Court Summons Top Officials In 2012 Airhostess Suicide Case

Geetika Sharma had named former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda in her suicide note.

A Delhi city court on Friday summoned top officials including the Delhi Home Secretary and former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan in the case against former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda for abetting the suicide of an air hostess employed with his aviation company in 2012.

"This court is constrained to issue notice to Delhi Home Secretary and Rajiv Ranjan to appear before it and apprise the court of how the state intends to prosecute this case," the court said

Geetika Sharma, working with Gopal Kanda's MDLR Airlines, was found dead at her home in Delhi in 2012. In her suicide note, the 23-year-old had said she was ending her life due to "harassment" by Gopal Kanda and his close aide Aruna Chadha.

After the incident, Delhi Police arrested Arun Chadha while Gopal Kanda surrendered days later. He was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in 2014.

