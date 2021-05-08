To Vaccinate Entire Delhi In 3 Months, Arvind Kejriwal Does The Math

Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media this afternoon on coronavirus vaccines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this afternoon that he can vaccinate the entire national capital in three months if he gets nearly 85 lakh doses of Covid vaccines every month.

About 1 lakh vaccine doses are being administered in Delhi every day presently, the Chief Minister said. "A lot of people from neighbouring cities - Faridabad, Ghazibad, Sonipat - are coming to the city to get their Covid shots because they're liking the arrangements here. If we get doses in the right quantity, we can vaccinate the entire national capital in three months," Mr Kejriwal said this afternoon in a televised press briefing.

"So far, we have got 40 lakh doses. We need 2.6 crore vaccines in three months. There are about 1 crore people in 18-44 age group; 1.5 crore people are above 18 years of age. Every month, we need about 80-85 lakh doses. I appeal to the centre to increase the number of doses for Delhi," he added.

Delhi is vaccinating people in the age group of 18-44 in about 100 schools for now. This number will be increased to 300, the Chief Minister has said.