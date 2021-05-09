No Metro This Week In Delhi: How Lockdown Is Stricter This Time

This would be the fourth week of the lockdown imposed in the national capital.

The Delhi government has extended the lockdown in the city by another week. The lockdown will be on till 5 am on May 17, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that the extension is meant to ensure that the city does not let its guard down even though the Covid numbers have dropped marginally. "The positivity rate has gone down but still we can't afford leniency. We need to extend to lockdown," Mr Kejriwal said. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 20 in view of the second COVID-19 wave.

Here's a list on the new restrictions imposed in the national capital:

Metro services will not run in Delhi from Monday.

Marriage will not be held in any public place.

People can marry only at home or in court. No more than 20 people will be allowed to attend the function.

DJs, tents and catering will also not be allowed at the wedding. If the customer has given money for any such service, then the money should be returned to him or a later date can be fixed by mutual agreement.

Delhi's cumulative caseload has reached 13,10,231 including 87,907 active cases and 19,071 virus-related deaths. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent and case fatality rate of 1.46 per cent.