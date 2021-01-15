'Well Done Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal After Lowest Covid Cases In 8 Months

The death count in Delhi rose to 10,732 with 10 new deaths today, officials said. (File)

Delhi recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in over eight months today, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to say: "Well done Delhi!"

A total of 295 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest in more than eight months, were recorded today which pushed the caseload to 6,31,884 while the positivity rate slipped to 0.44 per cent, authorities said.

Mr Kejriwal on Twitter wrote: "Well done Delhi! Delhi records the lowest number of Covid cases in the last 8 months. The positivity rate stands at an all-time low at 0.44%. With the resilience of the Delhiites, we are committed to fight and beat Corona."

The national capital had recorded 293 cases on April 26, according to official data. The death count rose to 10,732 with 10 new deaths today, officials said.

The number of active cases in the national capital came down to 2,795 from 2,937 the previous day. The positivity rate dropped to 0.44 per cent.

The 295 fresh cases came out of 66,921 tests conducted the previous day, including 38,990 RT-PCR tests and 27,931 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: "Lowest number of cases recorded since 9th of May 2020. Positivity rate in Delhi has been dropped to all time low of 0.44%. Wear mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe."

