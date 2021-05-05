'Delhi Corona' App Now Shows Hospitals' Oxygen Availability Status

The ''Delhi Corona'' app started showing the oxygen availability status in the hospitals.

As per the latest updates on the app, the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi has 18 hours of medical oxygen left.

Batra Hospital, where 12 patients died on Saturday due to an oxygen shortage, has 12 hours'' supply left of the life-saving gas.

The app, however, shows that the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash has 999 days and 23 hours of the gas left in its reserve.

The city''s Jaipur Golden Hospital, where 20 patients died on the night of April 23 due to a lack of oxygen, has just enough stock of the life-saving gas to last a day.

The Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has eight hours of oxygen left and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has seven hours'' stock left.

Hospitals in the city and its suburbs have in the last few days often sent out SOS messages over depleting medical oxygen supplies.

