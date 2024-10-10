Delhi Cop Caught Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe From Woman To Continue Construction Work

He has been sent to judicial custody.

A cop was caught taking a Rs 50,000 bribe from a woman who alleged that he was seeking money to continue the construction work in the Rangpuri Pahadi area in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj. The woman dialled 1064 - Delhi Police's Vigilance Helpline number - and sought action against the constable, the police said.

The woman, who is a homemaker, alleged that Constable Amit asked for Rs 50,000 and asked her to deliver the first instalment of the demanded bribe at a designated place in the area.

The woman complained to the Vigilance department who verified her claims through a discreet on-ground enquiry in the area. After the allegations were confirmed, the cops laid a trap. The Assistance Commissioner of Police, Vigilance formed a team. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anyesh Roy, led the team and Aslam Khan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Vigilance supervised the operation to catch the accused cop.

The team took its position and caught the alleged Constable red-handed while he was accepting a bribe, the police said.

A case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused Constable has been arrested. He was produced before the Special Court, Rouse Avenue Courts, and has been sent to judicial custody.