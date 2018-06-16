Delhi Continues To Wear The Haze Blanket As Pollution Remains Severe The New Delhi Municipal Council or NDMC has put water sprinklers on stand-by in an effort to manage the dust in case the need arises.

Since the air quality index reflected a "severe" degradation in air quality in Delhi on June 11, the city's battle against pollution remained as bad in the days following it, even though the government claimed to have been taking steps to better the situation. Haze loomed over Delhi and its adjoining areas for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday. The air quality index or AQI at North Campus, Delhi University was 495, 465 in Noida and 467 in Ghaziabad. An air quality index (AQI) between 0-50 is considered "Good", 51-100 "Satisfactory", 101-200 "Moderate", 201-300 "Poor", 301-400 "Very Poor", and 401-500 "Severe". Visibility remained poor in the National Capital Region as a thick cover of dust and haze continued to envelope the city. The New Delhi Municipal Council or NDMC has put water sprinklers on stand-by in an effort to manage the dust in case the need arises.Though Delhi woke up to a partly cloudy sky, the minimum temperature was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.However, some relief might be in store as the weather department has forecast light showers. "The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of development of thunder lightning," a scientist at India Meteorological Department or IMD said.The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Delhi government and state pollution control committee on the measures taken to overcome it.The Central Pollution Control Board or CPCB had on Thursday asked for all construction activities to be stopped temporarily as part of emergency measures to curb dust pollution. Over 170 challans were issued and 12 buildings were sealed yesterday in south Delhi by the area's civic body on those found violating the order. The civic body is said to have intensified mechanical road sweeping of streets as part of the measures. People have also been advised to stay indoors.