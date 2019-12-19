At 5.2 Degrees, Coldest Day Of The Season In Delhi Today

Delhi lowest temperature: Fog and lack of sunlight has led to the dip in temperature (File)

Delhi witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of the season today with mercury plummeting to 5.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The maximum temperature today hovered around 15 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, Met said.

Dense fog and lack of sunlight has led to the dip in temperature. Similar conditions are likely to continue on Friday as well, a senior Meteorological Department official said.

The India Meteorological Department had said on Tuesday that the conditions will start to improve from today.

Delhi witnessed the coldest December day in 22 years on Tuesday with temperatures plummeting to 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index has deteriorated to "very poor" with a reading of 340 on Thursday due to decrease in wind speed.

The overall AQI was in "very poor" category today. A decrease in wind speed is likely for Thursday and Friday, Safar India has forecast.

North India is in a frigid grip of cold with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh receiving snowfall. Drass In Jammu and Kashmir was the coldest place in the region on Monday at minus 27.2 degrees Celsius.