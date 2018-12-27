Delhi Battles Cold Wave At 3.7 Degrees, Air Quality 'Very Poor'

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days.

A cold wave continued to sweep through Delhi on Thursday as the national capital recorded a temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius today, four points below the season's average. The overall air quality in Delhi was found in the "very poor" category today, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said.

The Met department has predicted a maximum of 21.0 degrees Celsius in Delhi today. The weatherman said that shallow fog will hover over Delhi on Thursday.

The Met department said that visibility in Delhi will be around 500m due to shallow fog.

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. Cold wave conditions are also prevailing across states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Met department said that cold wave conditions are likely to continue over these regions, including Delhi, during the next three days.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday had dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius-- the lowest of this season so far-- the Met office had said.