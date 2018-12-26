Watch: River In Himachal Pradesh Freezes In Sub-Zero Temperature

Half-frozen river Chandra flowing through snow-covered mountains in Lahaul-Spiti.

A river in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti froze partially after temperature in the district fell way below the zero mark. A video shows the half-frozen river Chandra flowing through snow-covered mountains.

At minus 11.1 degrees Celsius, Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest district in the state. Solan, Chamba and Sundernagar also recorded sub-zero temperatures. The temperature in Manali, a popular tourist destination, was recorded at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

In Shimla, the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.7 degrees Celsius while temperature in Dalhousie settled at 1.6 degrees.

Jammu and Kashmir is also reeling under the impact of intensifying cold. Parts of the Dal Lake in Srinagar were also frozen. Water supply was interrupted in the city as residential supply pipes also froze.

The state is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', a 40-day harsh winter period, when the chances of snowfall are the maximum and temperature drops considerably.'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir.

The meterological department has said that the cold wave conditions are likely to expand over some parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh from December 26 onwards.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi, the lowest this winter, the Met office said. On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 3 degrees Celsius after December 28.

