Arvind Kejriwal Performs Ganesh Chaturthi Puja On Banks Of Yamuna

Arvind Kejriwal invited all people to join the live arti

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Ganesh Chaturthi puja, along with his ministers, on the banks of Yamuna river today.

Singers Shanker Mahadevan and Suresh Wadekar sang devotional songs at the event held near the Signature Bridge.

The Delhi government had banned public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Chief Minister had invited people to join the live arti.

"We are organising this grand Ganesh Pujan and I invite all the 130 crore people, including Delhiites, to join us. There will be a miracle and all our wishes will be fulfilled as 130 crore people will pray to Lord Ganesha together," he had said in a briefing.

