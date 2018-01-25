Delhi Class 1 Student Kidnapped From School Bus, Driver Shot Dead

Around 25 children were on the bus when the kidnappers stopped it at Dilshad Garden in north Delhi.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: January 25, 2018 10:14 IST
Two bikers who stopped a school bus full of children, shot the driver and escaped. (File)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kidnappers stopped school bus in Gurgaon, escaped with a child
  2. The attackers shot at the driver, abducted the child in broad day light
  3. Around 25 children were on the bus when it was attacked
A Class 1 student was kidnapped in broad daylight in Delhi by two bikers who stopped a school bus full of children, shot dead the driver and escaped with the child.

Around 25 children were on the bus when the kidnappers stopped it at an area in north-east Delhi, around 7.40 am.

Yesterday, a school bus was attacked in Gurgaon near Delhi by a mob protesting the film "Padmaavat". Children and teachers were seen on the floor of the bus, taking cover as some 60 attackers threw stones and attacked the bus with bamboo sticks. Many schools near Delhi are shut today over security worries.
 

