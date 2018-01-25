Delhi Class 1 Student Kidnapped From School Bus, Driver Shot Dead

A Class 1 student was kidnapped in broad daylight in Delhi by two bikers who stopped a school bus full of children, shot dead the driver and escaped with the child.
Yesterday, a school bus was attacked in Gurgaon near Delhi by a mob protesting the film "Padmaavat". Children and teachers were seen on the floor of the bus, taking cover as some 60 attackers threw stones and attacked the bus with bamboo sticks. Many schools near Delhi are shut today over security worries.