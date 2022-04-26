Meditation Huts, Amphitheaters, Nurseries In Delhi's City Forests Plan

The government is going to set up a steering committee that will oversee the development of city forests.

The Delhi government will develop four world-class city forests in the national capital where people can spend a good time in the lap of nature, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

There are 19 city forests in Delhi, of which four have been selected for further development.

These are Mitraon city forest (98 acres) in west Delhi, Alipur city forest (48 acres) in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu city forest (42 acres) in northeast Delhi, and Jaunapur city forest (98 acres) in south Delhi, Mr Rai said at a press conference.

Only eco-friendly developmental work will be undertaken in these city forests.

The forest department will develop meditation huts, amphitheaters of grass and mud, and nurseries in the city forests. Outdoor activities like bird watching and jungle walks will be promoted there.

The government is going to set up a steering committee that will oversee the development of these four world-class city forests, he said.

