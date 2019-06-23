'Wow. So Cute': Arvind Kejriwal Tweets To Schoolgirl Who Made His Sketch

The post was shared by more than 700 people on Twitter, and it soon caught Arvind Kejriwal's eye.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal woke up to a "cute" surprise today as he shared a drawing of himself he had received on Twitter from a girl.

A post on Twitter of the sketch shared by Gurliv Singh reads: "Today my sister made the portrait of #Delhi #cm shri #arvind Kejriwal. We both are big fan of @ArvindKejriwal uncle. Really we wish to meet him. Please RT, so that our wish can fulfilled."

A girl holding the sketch of Mr Kejriwal can be seen in the photo alongside another child posing for the camera. The detailed sketch is complete with Mr Kejriwal wearing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cap and a few lines written below it in French.

The Chief Minister re-tweeted it: "Wow. So cute. Sure, I wud love to meet both of u. Pl DM me your phone no and we will fix the time for meeting."

Wow. So cute. Sure, I wud love to meet both of u. Pl DM me your phone no and we will fix the time for meeting https://t.co/SQJkaL9lk8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2019

Gurliv Singh was ecstatic at Mr Kejriwal's reaction. "Wow we are blessed. Thanks It's like dream comes true . Me and my sister waiting to meet you AK uncle," she said.