Delhi Casino Busted, 51 Including 5 Women Arrested For Gambling: Cops

"The casino was being run in a big hall on the top floor of the resort," Police said. (Representational)

Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an illegal casino and arrested 51 persons, including five women, for gambling in a resort located in west Delhi.

"On a tip-off about a illegal casino, teams of Crime Branch raided Le Castle Micasa Resort at GT Karnal road and arrested 51 persons. The organizers had also hired dancers and a DJ for entertainment of the gambler," said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan.

"The Crime Branch team recovered gambling chips valued at Rs 49 lakh and stake money of over Rs 5 lakh and 35 scotch whiskey bottles from the spot," Mr Ranjan said.

"The accused included Love Vashist along with 50 others, majority of them being businessmen and residents of Delhi and adjoining states. Vashist was hired by main organizers later identified as Mukesh Kumar, Sanjay Aggarwal, Devraj and Ajay to run the gambling den. He had earlier worked with a famous casino in Goa and arranged casino tours for Sri Lanka," the officer added.

"The casino was being run in a big hall on the top floor of the resort," he said.

"The organizers used to pick up venues and call their group of gamblers to come and play cards through WhatsApp. Liquor was served illegally by women who helped guests in playing cards," he added.

"It was found that the owner of the resort is Ashok Gupta. He had given it on lease to Ajay Jain and his partners for Rs. 15.75 lakh per month," he added.

For more Delhi news, click here.