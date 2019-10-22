'Shutdown In City,' Delhi Cab Driver Tells US Man, Dupes Him Of Rs 90,000

Police have arrested the taxi driver and filed a case of cheating against him. (Representational)

A taxi driver in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly duping a US national of more than Rs 90,000 by lying to him about shutdown the city due to festivals, the police said on Monday.

US national George Vanmeter, who landed in Delhi on October 18, was allegedly convinced by the driver and his aides that there was a shutdown in the city due to festivals. He was even taken to a fake travel agency where he was made to re-book his tour plan.

In his complaint, the man alleged that the taxi driver offered to take him to a hotel in Paharganj, where he had a booking, but later stopped near a road blocked by police barricades.

"He told the tourist that the roads are closed due to the festive season and took him to a fake tour agency in Connaught Place. The staff there told him that the city was closed and even connected him to a 'representative' of the hotel in Paharganj who told him that the property was closed," Deputy Commissioner of Police Eish Singhal said.

Not convinced by the driver, George Vanmeter boarded an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver also told him that there was a shutdown in the city.

"The accused then took the tourist to another fake tour agency where the staff helped the man book hotels in Jaipur and Agra. He paid them the money and went to Agra," police said.

The fraud came to light after he reached Agra and called the hotel in Delhi to ask for a refund.

Police have arrested the taxi driver and filed a case of cheating against him.

