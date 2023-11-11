Bus Driver Had A Seizure That Led To Accident, Pedestrian's Death In Delhi

A video captured on CCTV shows that the driver of the bus, which rammed into multiple cars and scooters in Delhi last week, suffered an epilepsy attack. One person was killed and another injured in the accident that occurred on November 4.

The new footage, accessed by police, shows the driver apparently going through a seizure as the bus goes off road.

The accident took place at Vishram Chowk in Rohini and involved an electric bus of Delhi Transport Corporation.

In one of the the videos, the electric bus is seen dragging a car, an e-rickshaw and a bike that it hit. Before coming to a stop, it also crashes into several scooters parked near the pavement.

A man crossing the road was killed in the incident, while another got injured.

In the wake of the incident, police had booked bus driver Sandeep Kumar, who during interrogation said he got an epilepsy attack due to which he lost the control of the bus.

Police said the footage shows Sandeep in his seat as the bus goes out of control and speeds up.