Focus On Infra, Waste Management: Delhi Budget In 10 Points

With an aim of a "clean, beautiful and modern" Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government has allocated Rs 19,466 crore for the upgradation of roads. Under this plan, nearly 1,400 kilometres of Delhi roads would be upgraded in the next 10 years.

The government has allocated Rs 2,034 crore for 2023-24 for various other infrastructure projects.

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said that 26 new flyovers would be created soon. Out of 26 projects, 10 are in the construction stage while plans for 11 have been sent for clearance.

The AAP government also plans to create three world-class inter-state bus terminals and procure 1,600 new electric buses. Rs 9, 333 crores have been allocated to the transport sector.

Mr Gahlot said that special emphasis would be given to cleaning Yamuna and the 3 garbage mounds in the national capital region. In the budget, he outlined a 6-point action plan to clean Yamuna.

The three landfills in Delhi will be cleared within two years, the minister said. For this, local bodies will be given financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Rs 9,742 crore has been allocated in the Delhi budget for healthcare. Mr Gahlot said that 9 new government hospitals are already under construction, four of which will be operational by the end of this year.

In the Mohalla clinics run by the Delhi government, 450 tests will be free of cost now. Earlier, this number was 250. Delhi government will also start new Mohalla clinics at metro stations.

The government has allotted Rs 16,500 crore for education, a Rs 200 crore increase from last year.