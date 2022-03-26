Rs 9,500 Crore Allocated For Transport, Roads, Bridges In Delhi Budget

Manish Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio, proposed Rs 9,539 crore for the sector.

The Delhi government has made provision for five road bridges, two underpasses, DND Flyway extension and a pedestrian subway in the budget for 2022-23, with the total allocation for the transport, roads and bridges sector running into Rs 9,539 crore.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the allocation is 13 per cent of the total budget of Rs 75,800 crore.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed Rs 9,539 crore for the transport, roads and bridges sector which is Rs 145 crore more than the previous year's allocation.

In 2021-22, the government had allocated Rs 9,394 crore for the sector.

"The work on five bridges, two underpasses, a pedestrian subway and extension of DND Flyway to Ashram will be completed in 2022-23. This will help in decongestion of Tri Nagar, Inderlok, Karampura, Nangloi, Basai Darapur, Kondli and Ashram Chowk," Mr Sisodia said in his speech.

Out of Rs 43,600 crore set aside for funding programmes and schemes, the transport sector has got 20 per cent of it for 2022-23.

The government has also increased the budget allocation for construction of bus shelters by about 150 per cent.

In financial year 2021-22, Rs 30 crore was earmarked for bus queue shelters while it has been increased to Rs 75 crore in 2022-23, budget documents showed.

However, the budgetary allocation for marshals in buses has been reduced to Rs 280 crore from the previous year's Rs 467 crore.

According to data provided by the government in budget documents, around 11,000 free WiFi hotspots have been set up in various constituencies and on an average 4.1 lakh people are using these services every day.

As part of the celebration of 75th year of Independence, as many as 175 high-mast national flags have been erected across Delhi. The government has plans to set up a total of 500 such national flags at different locations in Delhi.

"The remaining flags will be set up by August 2022," Mr Sisodia said.

Mr Sisodia said that the Transport Department has made its 47 services faceless.

He said that with the help of facial recognition software, people can get learners' driving licence from home. More than 11 lakh applicants have benefited from this programme till March 7 this year.

Mr Sisodia also earmarked Rs 250 crore for the financial year 2022-23 to continue the facility of providing free travel to women in Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses.

Mr Sisodia said that Delhi's bus fleet has reached its highest-ever level.

"In Delhi, the number of buses has reached 7,003 which is the largest in the history of Delhi," Mr Sisodia said.

