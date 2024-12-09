Delhi Braces For Cold Wave, Temperature Likely To Drop To 6 Degrees Celsius

Delhi saw its second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter season so far on Sunday (File)

Delhi and its surrounding areas are set to witness cold wave-like conditions with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a drop in temperatures this week.

The minimum temperature in the national capital, which recorded its coldest morning of the season on Saturday, is likely to drop to six degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Sunday.

Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and six degrees Celsius respectively this week.

The city recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter season so far on Sunday at 23.7 degrees Celsius. The lowest maximum temperature of the season so far was recorded on November 18, when it dropped to 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions are also very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh till December 14.

Last night, Shimla and the adjoining tourist resort towns of Kufri and Fagu in Himachal Pradesh received the season's first snow.

Delhi Air Quality In "Poor" Category

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category this morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 212 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 201 and 300 as "poor," which can cause discomfort to sensitive groups and individuals with respiratory issues.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi and the surrounding areas consistently top world rankings for air pollution in winter as cold air traps dust, emissions and smoke from illegal stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana to clear their fields for ploughing.