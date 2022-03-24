Annoyed Over Constant Barking, Delhi Teen Kills Dog's Owner

Ashok Kumar fell unconscious after the attack (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed a man in Delhi's Nazafgarh as he was upset over the constant barking of his pet dog, police said. The man was 85.

The accused first thrashed the dog last Friday in the presence of its owner Mr Ashok Kumar at his home in the Nangli Dairy area of Nazafgarh. He then attacked Mr Kumar with an iron rod after an altercation broke out between the two.

Mr Kumar's wife Meena told the police that her husband was trying to rescue the dog when the infuriated teenager attacked him at their home.

Mr Kumar fell unconscious after the attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He died on Sunday, police said.

Police have registered a case of murder based on the complaint filed by Ms Meena, and efforts are being made to trace the teenager.