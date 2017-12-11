Delhi Boy Commits Suicide A Day After Locals Allegedly Molest His Sister

According to the police, they received information on December 7 that Deepak's body was found hanging at his house. No suicide note was found from the spot, they said.

An 18-year-old committed suicide a day after his sister was allegedly molested (Representational)

New Delhi:  An 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide, a day after his sister was allegedly molested by a few men, in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said today.

According to the police, they received information on December 7 that Deepak's body was found hanging in his house. No suicide note was found from the spot, they said.

Later, Deepak's mother told the police that he had a scuffle with a few people from their locality who had accused him of theft on the previous day, a police officer said.

The same people had also tried to molest Deepak's sister the same day, but the matter was not reported to the police then, the officer said.

A case has been registered and police are investigating the matter.

