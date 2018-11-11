Man Kills Friend In Drunken Brawl In Delhi

The victim had gone to his friend's rented flat at Samaypur Badli when the shooting took place. It is a suspected case of drunken brawl.

Delhi | | Updated: November 11, 2018 15:43 IST
Man Kills Friend In Drunken Brawl In Delhi

Investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause that led to the shooting, police said. (File)

New Delhi: 

A man was allegedly shot dead by his friend while they were drinking in Samaypur Badli of New Delhi, police said today.

The incident took place on the intervening night of yesterday and today, they added. The victim and the accused, who has not been arrested yet, are both around 30 years old, police said.

"The victim had gone to his friend's rented flat at Samaypur Badli when the shooting took place. It is a suspected case of drunken brawl," police said.

Investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause that led to the shooting, police said, adding that the alleged weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

