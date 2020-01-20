Arvind Kejriwal To File Nomination For Delhi Assembly Polls: Live Updates

Delhi Polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi seat.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency seat today. The filing will be followed by a roadshow the Aam Aadmi Party. The ruling AAP on Tuesday declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with Chief Minister Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, a seat he has won twice in the past.

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal promised a set of what he called a "10-point guarantee card" to the voter ahead of the Delhi assembly elections that guarantees free power, 24-hour drinking water on tap and a world-class education to every child. Along with it, he promised a clean environment, including a clean Yamuna, and housing to every slum dweller.

AAP is the first among three major contenders in Delhi to declare all 70 candidates for the assembly polls which will be held on February 8. The party had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats.

Here are the live updates of upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2020:

Jan 20, 2020 13:33 (IST) National convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and candidate from New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal at the Valmiki temple before filing his nomination. आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक एवं नई दिल्ली से प्रत्याशी @ArvindKejriwal ने नामांकन दाखिल करने से पहले वाल्मीकि मंदिर में दर्शन किए।#WalkWithAKpic.twitter.com/I27b2ilQXH - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 20, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal holds road show while on his way to file nomination from New Delhi assembly seat.

Jan 20, 2020 12:59 (IST) AAP National Convenor and Assembly candidate from New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal before leaving for filing nomination took blessings of parents. नामांकन के लिए निकलने से पहले AAP राष्ट्रीय संयोजक व नई दिल्ली से विधानसभा प्रत्याशी @ArvindKejriwal ने लिया माता-पिता का आशीर्वाद।



कुछ ही देर में मंदिर मार्ग के ऐतिहासिक वाल्मीकि मंदिर से होगी भव्य रोड शो की शुरुआत।#WalkWithAKpic.twitter.com/Eabla2qLd7 - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 20, 2020

Dancing to the tune of Lage raho Kejriwal, the crowd waiting for Arvind Kejriwal.

People gather for Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow