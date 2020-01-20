Arvind Kejriwal To File Nomination For Delhi Assembly Polls: Live Updates

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency seat today. The filing will be followed by a roadshow the Aam Aadmi Party. The ruling AAP on Tuesday declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with Chief Minister Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, a seat he has won twice in the past.
On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal promised a set of what he called a "10-point guarantee card" to the voter ahead of the Delhi assembly elections that guarantees free power, 24-hour drinking water on tap and a world-class education to every child. Along with it, he promised a clean environment, including a clean Yamuna, and housing to every slum dweller.
AAP is the first among three major contenders in Delhi to declare all 70 candidates for the assembly polls which will be held on February 8. The party had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats.
Here are the live updates of upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2020:
आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक एवं नई दिल्ली से प्रत्याशी @ArvindKejriwal ने नामांकन दाखिल करने से पहले वाल्मीकि मंदिर में दर्शन किए।#WalkWithAKpic.twitter.com/I27b2ilQXH- AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 20, 2020
नामांकन के लिए निकलने से पहले AAP राष्ट्रीय संयोजक व नई दिल्ली से विधानसभा प्रत्याशी @ArvindKejriwal ने लिया माता-पिता का आशीर्वाद।- AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 20, 2020
कुछ ही देर में मंदिर मार्ग के ऐतिहासिक वाल्मीकि मंदिर से होगी भव्य रोड शो की शुरुआत।#WalkWithAKpic.twitter.com/Eabla2qLd7
- Mr Kejriwal, contesting for the third time from the same constituency.
- He will hold a roadshow from the Valmiki Mandir to Hanuman Mandir in Delhi before filing the nomination.
- Mr Kejriwal will hold the roadshow after seeking the blessings at the historic Valmiki Mandir.
- The rally will go to the Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to the Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It will end near the Patel Chowk Metro station.
- Mr Kejriwal won the seat in 2013 and 2015 Assembly elections with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively.
- Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the counting will be done on February 11.The last date of filing the nominations is January 21.